MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report $155.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.94 million and the highest is $155.30 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $606.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

