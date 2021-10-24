Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $68,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 292,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

