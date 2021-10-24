Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $63,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

Ashland Global stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.