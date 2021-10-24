Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 449,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $9,769,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $4,331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $186.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

