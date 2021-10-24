Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.02% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $65,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

