Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after buying an additional 933,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,518,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $325.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

