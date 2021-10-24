Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 80.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $46,024.04 and approximately $19.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 80.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,803.98 or 1.00121313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.57 or 0.06679654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground Coin Profile

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net . The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm

