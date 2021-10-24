Marcus Schulz Sells 399 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $16,893.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 245 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $9,363.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $224,552.35.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 716.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

