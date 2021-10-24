MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $497.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $485.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $415.43 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $396.17 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

