Maro (MARO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. Maro has a total market cap of $59.79 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00203760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00101654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 952,959,771 coins and its circulating supply is 495,934,616 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

