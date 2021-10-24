Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives $2.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBII shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ:MBII remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Friday. 110,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,226 shares of company stock worth $75,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.