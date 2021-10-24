Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

