Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 270,248 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,202 shares of company stock worth $623,326 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

