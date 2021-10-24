Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 28,348 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 339.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH opened at $221.83 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.