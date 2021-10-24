Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 568,094 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 568,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

AR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.