Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.15.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

