Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN opened at $6.42 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $381.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

