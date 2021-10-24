Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 111,749 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of LiveRamp worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

