Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,089 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $50,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.79.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $358.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

