Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 11,736 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $128,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

