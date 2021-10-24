Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 608,575 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,575 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

