Martin D. Agard Sells 23,532 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,681,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

