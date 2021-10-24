Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 113,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $233,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.