Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Mattel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MAT stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

