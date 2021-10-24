Maven Securities LTD Acquires 28,945 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

