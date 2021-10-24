Maven Securities LTD Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

