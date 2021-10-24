Maven Securities LTD Cuts Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 503,684 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,698,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

PBR opened at $9.95 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

