Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000. PNM Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.23% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after buying an additional 336,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

