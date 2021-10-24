Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 32,769 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.