Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,563,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $75.36 and a one year high of $142.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

