Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as low as C$6.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 19,250 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

