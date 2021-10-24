Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Shares of MCB traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.20. 229,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Metropolitan Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

