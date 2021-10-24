Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

MCB stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 229,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

