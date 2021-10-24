Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%.
MCB stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 229,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $97.29.
In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
