Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $444.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.82. 250,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $202.48. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

