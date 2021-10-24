Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,251.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $182.02 or 0.00298517 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $20.94 million and $4,251.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 115,057 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

