MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.49 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.