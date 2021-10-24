MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,619,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $415.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

