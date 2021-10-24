MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.15.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.