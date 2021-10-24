MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.