MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

