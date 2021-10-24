MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $109.97 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.