MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 232,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 25.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 151,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10,236.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 188,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

