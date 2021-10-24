MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0474 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $614,695.58 and $4,335.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011229 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001341 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 237.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004235 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.