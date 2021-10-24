Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

