Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $75.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

