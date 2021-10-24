Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $75.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.
Shares of ALLY opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
