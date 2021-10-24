Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 4,140 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3,122.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 149,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $146.49. 1,252,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

