Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 2.5% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.40. 1,412,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,892. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.92. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

