Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.22 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 633.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.73. 540,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $323.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.