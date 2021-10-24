Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 11,267 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,505. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.