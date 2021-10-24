Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 11,267 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,505. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

