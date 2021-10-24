Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $43,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,334. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

