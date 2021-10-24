Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

